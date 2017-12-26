× One suspect dead, another on the run after carjacking leads to officer-involved shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind.– One man is dead and other is on the run after a police action shooting in Lawrence.

A business robbery was reported around 12:40 p.m., at the Big Boy Hobbies in the 8800 block of Pendleton Pike. The two suspects took off in a black Ford Mustang, which police followed to 46th Street and Mithoeffer Road. The driver crashed, bailed and took off.

The second suspect carjacked someone in the road. He threw the driver from the car and took off, police said. Two women were still in the back seat as the suspect drove away.

He crashed, and then got out of the car and fired several shots at officers. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the first officer-involved shooting for the City of Lawrence this year.

“It seemed the police officers exercised some significant discipline when it came to trying to trying to neutralize the threat and address the ongoing threat and save lives,” said Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

The two women inside the car were taken to the hospital but said to be okay.

Officers say several shots were fired during police action shooting & some bullets smashed through the windows at this restaurant near the crime scene pic.twitter.com/EyFsZ0r6f8 — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) December 26, 2017