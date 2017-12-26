× Live Christmas tree recycling service available in Marion County through Jan. 31

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can drop off your live Christmas tree for recycling at one of several locations around the city starting Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indy Parks are teaming up to provide the service. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 26, and running through Wednesday, Jan. 31, trees can be dropped off at one of nine locations.

Tree must be free of tinsel, lights, tree stands and other decorations in order to be properly recycled. They can be dropped off at the following locations from dawn to dusk:

Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Ave.) south lot

Ellenberger Park (5301 E. St. Clair St.) east of pool in main parking lot

Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive) MacAllister Center

Gustafson Park (3110 Moller Road) near the front entrance

Krannert Park (605 S. High School Road) north parking lot

Northwestway Park (5253 W. 62nd St.) near the recycling bins

Perry Park (451 E. Stop 11 Road) soccer field parking lot

Riverside Park (2420 E. Riverside Drive) tennis court parking lot

Sahm Park (6801 E. 91st St.) soccer field parking lot

The trees will be recycled for sustainable landscaping resources like mulch and soil blends. The program is for residents of Marion County and is not for commercial use. The agencies ask that people planning to use the service don’t dispose of anything other than trees.

There are a couple of other resources that can dispose of your tree for a minimal fee:

The Southside Landfill

2561 Kentucky Avenue

Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Saturday 5 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Open during the holidays with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Citizens Transfer Station

2324 S Belmont Avenue

Open every Saturday from 8 a.m.– 4 p.m.