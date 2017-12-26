Go
RECIPE: French 75
Posted 4:25 AM, December 26, 2017, by
FOX59 Web
French 75
1 oz. The Botanist Gin
1/2 oz. simple syrup
1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice
3-4 oz. champagne
