INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are responding to a crash on the near east side of Indianapolis involving an IndyGo bus.

The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. at New York and State streets.

The car overturned as a result of the crash. IFD said five people were transported to Eskenazi hospital with non-life-threatening injuries: two in the car and three from the bus.

IMPD said it appeared the car struck the IndyGo bus while negotiating a turn. The crash remains under investigation.