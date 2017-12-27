× Colts place CB Rashaan Melvin on IR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive back Rashaan Melvin on the Injured Reserve List, the team announced Wednesday.

Melvin currently leads the team in passed defensed and is tied for the lead in interceptions. He’s played in 37 career NFL games (21 starts) during his career with the Colts, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. He started all 10 games in which he appeared for the Colts this season, registering career highs for passes defensed (13) and interceptions (3).

In other moves, the Colts signed quarterback Brad Kaaya to the 53-man roster off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and added defensive tackle Johnathan Calvin to the practice squad.

Kaaya has spent the last nine weeks on the Lions’ practice squad. He appeared on the active roster with Detroit in Week 7 and Carolina during Weeks 1-6 but never saw game action. The Lions selected him 215th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Miami (FL). He was waived during final cuts before Carolina claimed him off waivers.

Calvin spend Weeks 2 and 3 with the Colts’ practice squad. He participated in the Green Bay Packers’ offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts. The Packers originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in May. Calvin played college football at Mississippi State and Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Miss.)