Dangerously cold temperatures, wind chills take hold in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Wednesday! If you thought yesterday was cold, you might want to go back to bed. The temperatures are even colder than they were Tuesday!

We started the day with dangerously cold wind chill ranging from -5 to -25 across the state. Temperatures into the afternoon won't climb much. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m.

Wednesday will be our one day of sunshine this week. While high pressure is dominating our forecast, we do have a couple weak disturbances pushing in that will bring snow to central Indiana Thursday, Friday and even into Saturday morning. We'll see minimal accumulation to close out 2017.

If you plan to celebrate New Year's Eve outside, layers will be key. We'll see single digits as we count down to the new year.