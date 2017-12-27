× Devour Indy Winterfest partners with law firm for sponsorship as event begins January 22nd

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Devour Indy Winterfest will kick off on Monday, January 22, and last through Sunday, February 4. With the New Year, Devour officials are excited to announce the official sponsor of Indy’s premier dining event, Faegre Baker Daniels.

Faegre Baker Daniels is a full service law firm that provides business solutions to local, national and international organizations. With the firm’s support, Devour Indy restaurants will be giving back to Riley Children’s Hospital by allowing diners the option to participate in a charitable give-back program called Round Up for Riley while they explore different sides of town and indulge in seasonal menus paired with eclectic wine and cocktails.

“Faegre Baker Daniels has a deep connection to Indianapolis through business, civic and community involvement and we are proud to partner with Devour Indy to showcase the caliber of our city’s culinary industry, while also giving back to the community through donations to the Riley Children’s Foundation,” said Murray Clark, partner and leader of the firm’s Indianapolis offices.

Devour Indy Winterfest gives foodies the chance to take advantage of three-course, value-priced menus at participating restaurants throughout the greater Indianapolis area. Participating restaurants and their mouth-watering menus are coming soon.

For more information about Indy’s favorite dining event, visit DevourIndy.com. Other information available on the website will include hotel and partner deals available during Devour Indy.