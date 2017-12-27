× Indiana liquor stores will be closed on New Year’s Eve, so plan accordingly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This year, New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday, meaning Hoosiers will need to plan ahead if they want to pop Champagne at midnight.

Indiana still has a ban on carryout sales of alcohol from liquor, grocery and convenience stores on Sundays.

There is a loophole though. Indiana laws are different for breweries, wineries and artisan distilleries.

Places like Sun King Brewery, Easley Winery and Hotel Tango Whiskey can sell you their locally made, hand-crafted alcoholic beverages for carryout on Sunday. It won’t be Champagne, because that technically should could from France, but the local spirits should do the trick.

You could also go to an establishment that sells alcohol by the glass.

The next New Year’s Eve that falls on a Sunday is Dec. 31, 2023. Perhaps state laws will have changed by then. A panel studying Indiana’s alcohol laws recently voted to recommend allowing the sale of alcohol between noon and 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Let this be your PSA. And remember to always drink responsibly.

Our news gathering partners at the Indy Star contributed to this article.