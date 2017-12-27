The five most common fitness injuries and how to avoid them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting ready to hit the gym?

If you're like most Americans, you made a New Year's resolution to get fit. But a study finds less than half of people successfully reach that goal. Overdoing it can be a factor.

Ryan McNeely is a Senior Physical Therapist with Hendricks Regional Health.

First of all - If someone does experience an injury they should seek help right away. Most problems can be addressed quickly when they are caught quickly. Pushing through' the pain can cause more damage and that's when people quit

The list of the five most common injuries:

1. Patellofemoral pain syndrome (22%)

2. Illiotibial band friction syndrome (11%)

3. Plantar fasciitis (11%)

4. Tibial stress fracture (7%)

5. Knee meniscal injuries (7%)

Injuries are best prevented by:

1. Perform a new regimen correctly and with proper mechanics

2. Add new exercise slowly to give the body time to acclimate to new stress going from no activity to running 4 days a week places extra stress on soft tissue and bones add 10% increased volume of activity per week with ample rest days in-between.

How can we distinguish between "good workout soreness" versus a fitness injury?

Soreness should not last more than 24 hours, If a person uses their whole hand and points to the area with large sweeping hand gestures, then likely they over did it and have general soreness, If a person takes a single finger and points to a specific area, then that usually means they hurt something, If you feel pain, and not soreness, stop what you are doing and take a rest day, If you resume the activity after a day off and the pain is still there, seek help.

Special thanks to Ryan and Hendricks Regional Health for this information.