Broken water line on city’s west side creates dangerous driving obstacle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The ongoing deep freeze Indiana has been in the past couple of days continues to play havoc with Hoosier drivers, especially when a water main or waterline breaks occur that affect their travel.

Adding to the list of week-long problems for drivers Thursday morning was another water line break on the city’s west side which occurred in a mini strip mall in that area but affected drivers along West Michigan Street just east of Holt Road when the overflowing water spilled out into the travel lanes.

Even though the line was fixed, the bitterly cold temperatures froze hundreds of gallons of water which had collected in the street, creating a severe traffic hazard.

Indy’s DPW service was dispatched to the area to salt and shovel away the 2-3 inch thick ice that had developed and to re-open the roadway which had been temporarily blocked when the problem was first reported just after 6:00a.m.