California couple accused of using drone to deliver drugs

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Police say a couple used a drone to deliver drugs to customers from their California home.

Benjamin Baldassarre, 39, and his girlfriend, Ashley Carroll, 31, were arrested Thursday following an undercover investigation.

According to Riverside police, investigators received information in early December that illegal drugs were being sent from a home in the Orangecrest neighborhood and delivered by drone. They conducted surveillance on the home and saw the drone fly to a nearby parking lot, where it dropped a package of drugs for awaiting buyers.

Around 8 a.m. on Dec. 21, narcotics investigators served a search warrant at the residence. The fire department also responded after investigators determined the home’s contents were hazardous.

Detectives found used and uncapped hypodermic syringes in a bedroom along with unpackaged powders believed to contain fentanyl. They also discovered methamphetamine, candies that they believe were laced with LSD and the drone used in the drug delivery.

In addition, detectives learned that Baldassarre’s 9-year-old daughter lived at the home. They found a “vape pen” containing marijuana inside her bedroom and believe the couple left it there. Child Protective Services responded to the home and the girl was ultimately released to her mother.

Baldassarre and Carroll were arrested on numerous charges, including possession of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances for the purposes of sale, conspiracy to commit a crime and child endangerment.

According to NBC 7 San Diego, Baldassarre has prior convictions for driving under the influence of drugs and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He and Carroll were both charged in a separate drug-related case, according to court records.