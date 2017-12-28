× Columbus couple warns against sharing NYE travel plans after Christmas Day break-in

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus family had their Christmas stolen by a home intruder. The victims say they were out of town on Christmas Day when thieves broke into their home.

Days later, their story can serve as a warning for everyone traveling ahead of 2018’s arrival.

The suspects broke into the home by kicking down the back door. Once inside, the thieves took their time ransacking the home while the husband, wife and their 2-year-old son were away visiting family in Chicago.

“I’m kind of lost at why anyone would do this,” said victim Nora Murr.

Knowing they’d be out of town on Christmas, the couple’s young son Brett opened his gifts two days earlier, including a TV, which is one of the things the thieves stole along with several other packages that remained under the tree intended for other family members.

“It’s frightening to think this would happen, especially on a holiday like Christmas,” said victim Chris Murr.

While inside, the thieves tossed items around the bedroom and office, stealing jewelry, breaking into a desk to steal personal paperwork including their son’s birth certificate and even some less expensive items.

“They took all of her perfume, bath and body stuff. Things we don’t even understand why somebody would take,” said Chris.

“They took things that I don’t understand why they would take them,” agreed Nora.

While Nora and Chris don’t know who kicked down their door, with New Year’s Day just around the corner, Chris says everyone needs to be careful about letting people know if you plan to be away from home for the holidays.

“I mean it has to be someone we know that did it. They knew we were gonna be gone and how long we were going to be gone,” said Chris. “It’s made us feel invaded, like our entire life was taken away.”

So far no arrests have been made in the case, but anyone with information can call Columbus police at 812-376-2600.