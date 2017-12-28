Family of murdered roller derby player searching for justice 8 months later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As Indianapolis closes out the deadliest year on record, heartbroken families are still desperately waiting for closure.

“It was one of the hardest things to have a holiday without him. I just miss him a lot,” said Kala Klein, Walden’s sister.

In May, investigators say someone shot and killed Kobi Walden. A group of fishermen found the 31-year-old’s body tucked in the woods behind an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

“It makes me mad that the person who did it could’ve spent Christmas with their family. They could’ve been with their nieces and nephews, their loved ones and having a great time while my brother’s lying in a coffin,” said Klein.

Walden’s case, like the majority IMPD’s 2017 homicide cases, remains unsolved. Walden’s only sibling, Kala Klein, refuses to give up hope and feels knowing what happened in her brother’s final moments is just as important as knowing who killed him.

“I would have never in my entire life imagined this would be my life, that my brother would be a homicide victim,” said Klein.

The month after Walden was killed, IMPD responded to another homicide at the same apartment complex.

“He didn’t ask for the world. He just wanted to live,” said Klein.

Days after Walden was killed, his sister got his handwritten words tattooed on her arm.

“It says love you more than you know. I knew I needed it to get through those days,” said Klein.

Walden was an older brother, a caring uncle to four nieces and an active roller derby player. Walden’s team, the Race City Rebels, is giving out a yearly award in honor of him.

If you know anything about Walden’s case or any other cases, IMPD is asking you to call 317-262-TIPS.