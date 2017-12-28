Police dismantle marijuana grow operation producing 12 pounds monthly

MADISON COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Madison County made multiple arrests after locating a large marijuana grow operation.

Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Madison County Drug Task Force found the grow operation in the 7000 block of West County Road 200 South.

Between 120-140 plants were seized, along with a “cloning system.” Police said the operation produced about 12 pounds of marijuana every three to four weeks.

In addition to the pot, police also seized three grams of cocaine.

Three people were arrested and a fourth was wanted in a different county. Joseph Skiles III, 62, of Label was charged with dealing in marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Jose Rodriguez, 22, and James Sharpe, 38, are both listed as homeless. Rodriguez faces charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and visiting a common nuisance.

Sharpe had active warrants in Marion County for possession of a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Kimberly Choate, 21, of Anderson faces a charge of visiting a common nuisance.