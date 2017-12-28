Thursday starts with subzero wind chills, single-digit temperatures

We’re tracking light snow around central Indiana for Thursday morning. No significant accumulation is expected and the snow is expected to move through quickly.
Expect a cloudy and bitterly cold start around the area with subzero wind chills and single-digit temperatures. Highs for Thursday will reach the teens, with a projected high of 19 degrees this afternoon for Indianapolis.
Some accumulating snow is expected in central Indiana Friday night into Saturday morning, with higher accumulations north of the I-70 corridor. Snow will taper off in the afternoon Saturday.
New Year’s Eve will be cold but dry. Our arctic blast will continue through next week, with more accumulating snow possible Wednesday.