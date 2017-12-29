Carmel teen collects nearly two million bread tags to help those in need

CARMEL, Ind.– A 18-year-old girl has collected nearly two million bread tags to help people who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices.

Danielle Rothchild recycles bread tags to purchase mobility products for people in need.

The Carmel High School senior has collected 1.8 million bread tags from all over the country.

Rothchild started the nonprofit, ‘Danielle Cares for Chairs’ in 2016 after she made a dress out of thousands of bread tags and realized they could be recycled.

Because of her work, she received a grant from Disney-Be Inspired for her organization to host a special event on Jan. 14 at Carmel High School.

At the event, the tags will be displayed to students and families so they can see what one million of something looks like.

Danielle will also surprise a young girl with a power wheel car customized to her specific mobility needs at the event.

“I really have a passion to help out the community, I’ve always had it,” said Rothchild. “I want to teach people how you can educate about sustainability while giving back- there are so many different ways. All it is is finding a need in your community and doing something about it.”

Danielle Cares for Chairs collects bread tags, recycles them and uses all of the proceeds to purchase mobility products.

Rothchild’s event will take place from 1-3 p.m. and is open to the public.

Following the event, the one million bread tag display will be moved to the Carmel Clay Public Library.