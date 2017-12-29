× Changes coming to tolling system for bridges linking Indiana and Kentucky

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The group overseeing tolling on the new Ohio River bridges linking Indiana and Kentucky is planning tweaks to the year-old tolling system to make it more user-friendly and address other issues users have raised.

RiverLink spokeswoman Mindy Peterson says the all-electronic toll network that uses cameras to capture drivers’ license plates and bill them for crossings plans changes during 2018 to address the system’s user-friendliness and make other improvements.

Peterson tells The Courier-Journal of Louisville, Kentucky, that the tolling system is still in its “infancy.”

The RiverLink system debuted on Dec. 30, 2016, for two bridges linking Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Louisville and a new span between Prospect, Kentucky, and Utica, Indiana.

Some motorists have complained about long customer-service wait times, difficulties getting and paying their bills and other issues.