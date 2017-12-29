× Checking in with Blue Crew after a tough season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– The Colts’ season is winding down. Their last game is this Sunday against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m.

But let’s face it. It hasn’t been the easiest year for the team. With Andrew Luck out, the coaching staff in turmoil, and one of the worst seasons in years, it’s been a tough go for the horseshoes.

But there are some die-hard fans who keep coming back week after week. You might know them better as the Blue Crew.

These men and women are out early on game-days, ready to cheer on their team, no questions asked.

“It’s been a tough season. We haven’t seen a season like this in probably 20 years,” said Blue Crew president Scott Sylvester.

The Blue Crew are some of the team’s most dedicated fans. They have been showing up to games ready to tailgate and cheer on the Colts for more than two decades.

“Our group has grown from just me and my wife. We came here by ourselves and now have more than 30-40 people that we tailgate with,” said Blue Crew member Kent Bode.

Games days you can find them outside Lucas Oil Stadium before the sun even rises, armed with all of the tailgating essentials.

“We’ll kind of all trade emails throughout the week, what we’re going to have for food, so we have a food theme,” Bode explained.

Despite this season, the true blue fans say they’ll be back to support the home team next year.

“We’re all still huge fans no matter what. We’ll keep coming back as long they’re here, we’ll be here,” Sylvester added.

One thing they know for sure, while they might not be able control what happens on the field.

“We always win the tailgate. I don’t think we’ve lost one yet. We’re undefeated,” Bode joked.

As for their name, the story goes in 1995 a bunch of Colts fans traveled to Kansas City for a game. When they were leaving, one of the Kansas City fans said “great game Blue Crew.”

From there, the rest is history.