× Colts QB Andrew Luck doesn’t think he needs another surgery after rehab in Netherlands

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts quarterback Andrew Luck says shortly after going on IR he pursued treatment in the Netherlands for his shoulder.

“Pretty soon after I went to the Netherlands to work with a trainer I have worked with in the past and that I trust,” Luck said.

The QB says he focused on rehab and treatment, no injections, just strength training and soft tissue work.

Luck spoke to the media Friday for the first time since October 12. The franchise QB was placed on season-ending injured reserve November 2 after experiencing lingering soreness in his surgically-repaired throwing shoulder. Luck underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in January. He recently returned to Indianapolis following more than a month in Europe for treatment.

Luck has now missed 26 games over the past three seasons. In June 2016, the Colts signed Luck to a six-year, $140 million dollar contract.

Recent reports from ESPN’s Christ Mortensen indicate that Luck could also require an additional biceps tendon surgery should he continue to suffer pain when he attempts to progress through his throwing program.

However, Luck refuted that Friday, saying, “My gut and my feeling tells me I do not need another surgery. It tells me I need to work more.” And adds he plans to be ready for OTAs and the 2018 season.

The Colts will play their final game of the season on Sunday when they host division rival Houston. Indianapolis is currently 3-12 and fourth in the AFC South.