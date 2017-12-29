× One dead in crash on US 31 in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.– A fatal crash in Hamilton County Friday night caused US 31 to close near 266th Street temporarily.

Crews were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a northbound vehicle which crossed the median into southbound traffic. The northbound vehicle was struck on the driver’s side and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was treated for minor injuries. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, but believe hazardous road conditions played a role.

The lanes were back open by 7:15 p.m. The victim will be identified once family members have been notified.