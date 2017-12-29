Driver detained after crash pushes car through house on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A car went off an Indianapolis road early Friday morning, striking a truck that was pushed through a house on the city’s west side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the car was going northbound on Eagledale Drive when it left the roadway. The car went through a yard and then crashed into a pickup truck near 1 Wales Court, pushing it through the house. Officers were dispatched just before 1 a.m.

The driver told officers that he didn’t know what happened and couldn’t remember. Police detained the man and said he may have been under the influence.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the scene to assess damage to the home and check the structural integrity.