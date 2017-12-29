RECIPE: Elotes-style Corn Dip
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons, unsalted butter
- 4 cups, corn kernels, frozen, canned or roasted
- 1 each jalapeño, seeded and diced
- 3 tablespoons, queso fresco
- 2 tablespoons, crumbled cotija cheese
- 2 tablespoons, chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon, chili powder
- 1 each clove garlic, pressed
- Juice of 1 lime
Directions
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add corn kernels and jalapeño, and cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through and slightly charred, about 8-10 minutes.
Stir in mayonnaise, cotija, cilantro, chili powder, garlic and lime juice.
Serve immediately.
Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants