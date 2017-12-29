RECIPE: Elotes-style Corn Dip

December 29, 2017

Elotes-style Corn Dip

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons, unsalted butter
  • 4 cups, corn kernels, frozen, canned or roasted
  • 1 each jalapeño, seeded and diced
  • 3 tablespoons, queso fresco
  • 2 tablespoons, crumbled cotija cheese
  • 2 tablespoons, chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon, chili powder
  • 1 each clove garlic, pressed
  • Juice of 1 lime

Directions

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add corn kernels and jalapeño, and cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through and slightly charred, about 8-10 minutes.

Stir in mayonnaise, cotija, cilantro, chili powder, garlic and lime juice.

Serve immediately.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants