Former Jefferson County jail officer accused of stealing $7,500 in bond money from inmates

MADISON, Ind. – A former Jefferson County jail officer pocketed money from the department’s commissary account, police say.

Andrew Horine, 33, was arrested on multiple charges, including corrupt business influence, obstruction of justice, official misconduct and theft. He was an employee for the Jefferson County Jail from September 2007 until he was fired this month.

The investigation started on Nov. 15, 2017, when Jefferson County Sheriff John Wallace contacted Indiana State Police to report that money was missing from the commissary account, which holds bond money received by inmates.

After a six-week investigation, state troopers arrested Horine on Thursday at his home in Madison. He’s accused of taking more than $7,500 from at least 14 bond accounts. State police said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges could be filed in the case.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Indiana State Board of Accounts assisted Indiana State Police in their investigation.