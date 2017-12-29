× RECIPE: Loaded Tuna Nachos

Loaded Tuna Nachos

Ingredients

4 ounces, fresh tuna loin

1 each avocado, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup, chopped bell pepper

2 tablespoons, chopped green onions

2 tablespoons, chopped red onion

1/2 lime, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

4-5 cups tortilla chips

1/2 cup, chihuahua cheese, shredded

1/4 cup, cotija cheese, crumbled

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Directions

Small to medium dice the Tuna Loin. Add the avocado, chopped pepper, green onions, red onions, lime juice and salt and pepper. Stir to combine well.

Place chips in a single layer on a large baking sheet and top with tuna mixture, top with shredded cheese.

Place the nachos under the broiler for 30 seconds to 1 minute, make sure to watch carefully. Remove when cheese is melted. Garnish with cilantro and lime wedges.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants