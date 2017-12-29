× Several central Indiana counties under travel advisories due to slick driving conditions

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.– A yellow-level travel advisory has been issued for unincorporated roads in Hamilton County for Friday evening. Multiple other counties are also under a travel advisory. Check the full list here.

This comes as southbound U.S. 31 is closed at 256th Street due to a serious injury crash. No further details about the crash have been provided.

This is the lowest level of local travel advisory and means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation. Officials say individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

Unincorporated roads are those roads maintained by Hamilton County, usually roads outside cities and towns.

The National Weather Service is forecasting several inches of snow and has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hamilton County until Saturday morning.

To be safe on the roads, reduce speeds, leave extra room between vehicles, make sure all windows are clear of snow and ice, turn on lights to increase visibility even during the day, and make sure to keep an emergency kit along with a fully charged cell phone handy.