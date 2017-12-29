Utah man finds 4-year-old playing alone in snow, leading to discovery of dead mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah – Police discovered a tragic scene after a good Samaritan came to the aid of a 4-year-old girl who was alone and not dressed for the cold weather, KSTU reports.

Officials with the Ogden Police Department say Marcus King encountered the girl around 6 p.m. on Wednesday while on his way to play basketball at the Marshall White Community Center. The girl was at a nearby playground, and she called out to him. He became concerned after he noticed she wasn’t supervised, and she was playing in the snow without a coat or shoes.

King called police and stayed with the girl for three hours until they could figure out where the girl’s mother was.

“When they walked over there, the door was wide open, and the way the little girl was explaining it was: Her mom wasn't paying attention, and her mom was on the floor sleeping,” King told KSTU.

Officials say the 41-year-old mother was dead. There was no sign of foul play, and they say some pre-existing medical conditions may have played a role in her death.

Ogden police confirm the mother had been dead for nearly 24 hours. At some point, the child decided to leave the apartment to go to the playground.

The child is currently in the care of DCS, and they are working to determine if there are relatives she can stay with.