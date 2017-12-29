A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday afternoon and will last until early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the advisory starts at 2 p.m. Friday and ends 4 a.m. Saturday for much of central Indiana.

Snow is expected to start around 4 p.m. and will accumulate. The Indianapolis metropolitan area is expected to get between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Areas north of I-74 could see accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. The snow will affect your evening commute.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high in the 20s. Expect a low tonight in the teens, but conditions will feel much colder. Snow will taper off in the morning, but drivers should use caution on the roads Saturday morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’re expecting the coldest New Year’s Eve in 20 years–and the second-coldest New Year’s Day on record.