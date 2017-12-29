Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4am Saturday, hazardous travel conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4am Saturday for the highlighted areas. Snow began around 2pm and has continued to fill in and become heavier. Roads are already snow covered and will become worse through the evening.

Widespread snowfall totals of 1-3" in central Indiana, 2-4" totals along and northeast of I-74. Locally some spots could see closer to 5".

If you don't have to be on the roads this evening, stay home. Widespread moderate snow will be ongoing at 8pm.

By midnight most of the snow has moved east into Ohio.

Once the snow ends, colder air settles in on strong northwesterly winds, gusting to 25 mph.

Wind chills to -6º early Saturday morning continue to fall to -15º during the afternoon.

It will be brutally cold New Year's Eve with wind chills to -20º! Arctic air stays in place all next week, with subzero wind chills every morning. We could see more snow towards the middle of next week.