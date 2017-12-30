RECIPE: Caviar Puffs

Recipe via Chef Alexa Lemley

Recipe- Caviar Puffs  ( Serves 12)

Ingredients:

  • 12 pieces Brazilian cheese bread. You can buy in the freezer section of many grocery stores or make your own.
  • 12 table spoon home made creme fraiche
  • 1/2 oz Tsar Nicoulai Caviar- if unavailable in your area, order online or substitute a premium one from a grocery store.
  • Garlic flowers or chives for garnishing.

Directions:

  • Bake cheese bread according to direction. Let is cool a bit, slice top off & gently scoop out some of the innards.
  • Fill each puff with roughly 1 tablespoon creme fraiche.
  • Top creme fraiche with a generous scoop caviar.
  • Top Caviar with garnish.

 