Recipe via Chef Alexa Lemley
Recipe- Caviar Puffs ( Serves 12)
Ingredients:
- 12 pieces Brazilian cheese bread. You can buy in the freezer section of many grocery stores or make your own.
- 12 table spoon home made creme fraiche
- 1/2 oz Tsar Nicoulai Caviar- if unavailable in your area, order online or substitute a premium one from a grocery store.
- Garlic flowers or chives for garnishing.
Directions:
- Bake cheese bread according to direction. Let is cool a bit, slice top off & gently scoop out some of the innards.
- Fill each puff with roughly 1 tablespoon creme fraiche.
- Top creme fraiche with a generous scoop caviar.
- Top Caviar with garnish.