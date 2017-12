Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's one of the most popular venues in the Midwest and at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, the Vogue will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

We spoke with owner Steve Ross about the The Vogue's rich history, and what kind of celebration attendees can expect on New Year's Eve.

