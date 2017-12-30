× Two arrested following Farmersburg bank robbery

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – After an investigation, authorities arrested two men Friday for allegedly carrying out a bank robbery in Farmersburg.

On Tuesday, the First Financial Bank in Farmersburg was reportedly robbed.

Steven Perry, 21, of Terre Haute, was taken into custody just before 8:45 p.m. at a Terre Haute residence. He was preliminary charged with robbery and was believed to be the suspect who entered the bank and demanded money.

Danny Pegg, 22, of Terre Haute, was arrested Friday afternoon at a Terre Haute residence. He was preliminary charged with robbbery and was believed to have driven the getaway vehicle.

Detectives credit the bank video footage and multiple tips from the community for helping them solve this case in less than 72 hours.