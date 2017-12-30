× Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 7pm Tuesday, at times it will feel -25º to -5º

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 7pm Tuesday. At times wind chills drop to -25º across Indiana. It doesn’t take long for frost bite and hypothermia to occur in these conditions. Limit your time outdoors and cover up any exposed skin.

Colder air settled into the region this afternoon dropping our temperatures through out the day. Temperatures overnight will fall below zero with wind chills dropping to -15º.

New Year’s Eve Day will be bitterly cold, sub zero wind chills all day long.

A disturbance passes through southern Indiana Sunday morning, bringing some light snow. A few spots could see a dusting up to .5″ of snow. Flurries remain possible until midday with clouds breaking in the afternoon.

Northwesterly winds pick up as we head towards midnight New Year’s Eve, making it feel close to -25º at times. Temperatures themselves will be subzero as we ring in 2018!

New Year’s Day 2018 is on course to be the second coldest on record. It may even become the coldest, as the current record is 2º from 1928!

Dangerous wind chills continue every morning for the first week of 2018. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny, followed by more snow chances beginning mid week.