× Bitterly cold New Year’s Eve with a Wind Chill Advisory until Tuesday evening

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 7pm Tuesday. Wind chills will be the coldest during the early morning hours, even dropping to -25º at times. Cover up any exposed skin as it only takes 30 minutes for frost bite to occur in these conditions.

Bitterly cold tonight as we ring in the New Year. Temperatures at midnight will be subzero with northwesterly winds increasing to 15 mph, putting our wind chills near -20º!

Temperatures continue to drop heading into New Year’s Day morning. Most of the state will start 2018 with subzero temperatures!

New Year’s Day is on its way to tying or setting a new record for the coldest New Year’s Day! The current record is 2º set back in 1928.

Some spots north of I-70 may not even make it to 0º tomorrow afternoon.

All New Year’s Day wind chills will be subzero!

Arctic air remains over the region for the upcoming week. A brief warm up on Wednesday ahead of a cold front, warms afternoon highs into the teens. Then another reinforcing shot of cold air arrives on Thursday. Some light snow is possible as the front moves in Wednesday, accumulations are possible.