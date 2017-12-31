IN Focus: Looking ahead to 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What will the new year bring in Indiana politics?

And which key issues will state lawmakers face in 2018?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy and Christina Hale preview the 2018 legislative session and next year's race for U.S. Senate.

The segment also features portions of interviews with GOP candidates Rep. Luke Messer and Rep. Todd Rokita discussing next year's race for Senate, and interviews with House Speaker Brian Bosma & Gov. Eric Holcomb discussing the upcoming legislative session, which starts on Wednesday.