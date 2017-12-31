Security tight ahead of downtown New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Tens of thousands of New Year’s partiers will pack downtown for the annual Indycar drop. Despite frigid temperatures officials are expecting a huge turnout and IMPD says it has been planning security for this event for more than six months.

“We’re going to have our explosive K-9’s out and additional personnel that are out and about,” said IMPD Commander Tom Sellas, “we’ll always have an undercover contingent there just to have eyes and ears everywhere we can.”

IMPD’s homeland security unit is being back up by state and federal agencies. Additionally, IndyGo buses will be used to block streets to prevent someone from using a vehicle as a weapon. On top of that officials say, revelers will have to pass through checkpoints to get into the main event area at Georgia and Meridian streets.

And while officials want everyone to have a good time, they’d also like you to keep a couple things in mind.

“Have an understanding there will be some inconveniences out there also if you do see something, please let us know,” said Sellas.