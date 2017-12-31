Woman killed on the northwest side New Year’s Eve morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- IMPD detectives continue to investigate after a 35-year-old woman was found dead outside an apartment building on the city's northwest side.

Around 5 a.m., police were called out to the 5300 block of Acorn Lane for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead outside the Aspen Chase at Eagle Creek apartment complex.

Neighbors told detectives they overheard an argument then shots rang out. Authorities have not yet released suspect information.

Homicide detectives were on the scene for hours, speaking to neighbors and investigating the scene.

This marks the 154th homicide of the year, a record for the city of Indianapolis.

Police say the victim lived at the apartment complex. They are asking anybody with information to call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS .