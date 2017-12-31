× Woman shot and killed on the northwest side New Year’s Eve morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is shot and killed on the northwest side early Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called out to the scene in the 5300 block of Acorn Lane on reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead outside the Aspen Chase Eagle Creek apartment complex with an unknown amount of gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not yet released suspect information.

Homicide detectives are speaking to neighbors and investigating the scene.

According to a detective on the scene, the incident “appears to be homicide.”

If that is the case, this would mark the 154th criminal homicide in 2017.

We will keep updating this story.