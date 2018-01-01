× 2018 opens brutally cold with little relief next few days!

Nearing record level cold this morning (-12° in 1968)! Along with this northwest breeze is creating a dangerous wind chill out-the-door to begin 2018. Sunshine will add little to no relief through the day, as advisories and warnings will remain for the next several days. Fresh snow on the ground and an arctic air mass will make for no huge changes in our pattern in the short term, but signs of the cold easing a bit by the weekend remain in play! Until then, be smart when venturing out…