Contract for superintendent of Muncie Community Schools won’t be renewed

MUNCIE, Ind.–Muncie Community Schools won’t renew the contract of Superintendent Dr. Steven Baule this summer.

Emergency managers appointed by the State of Indiana notified Baule and the Muncie Community Schools’ Board of Trustees of the decision. Baule’s contract expires on June 30.

“Pursuant to Indiana Code 6-1.1-20.3-7.1, the emergency manager must approve the incurrence of contractual obligations exceeding $30,000. To provide flexibility in reviewing financial options available to Muncie Community Schools, the emergency manager felt it was best not to incur this contractual obligation at this time,” Emergency Manager Steven Edwards said in a statement.

The district is now under state control, due to a nearly $12 million budget deficit. The school corporation was recently designated a distressed political subdivision.

MCS was previously declared a fiscally impaired school corporation through state legislation earlier in the year. The district has worked with the company Administrator Assistance, a state-appointed emergency management team, for the past six months to make progress towards financial stability.

The district was able to get through 2017 in the black because of property sales and refinancing of bonds, and expects to have a balanced 2018 budget.