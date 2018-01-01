Dangerous cold continues, Wind Chill Warning in effect for wind chills to -30º

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy New Year! Today will go in the record books as the second coldest New Year's Day. We only reached 3º this afternoon in Indianapolis, while areas north of I-70 didn't make it above 0º!

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place, as well as a Wind Chill Warning until Tuesday at 1 p.m.. Overnight wind chills drop even lower to -30º. It only takes about 30 minutes for frost bite to occur, so cover up any exposed skin and limit your amount of time outdoors. The Wind Chill Warning was originally expected to go into effect at 10, but it was issued early as temperatures dropped.

We started off this morning at -9º in Indy and tonight it will be even colder. Temperatures falling to -11º in central Indiana and closer to -20º north of I-70. Remember wind chills will make it feel even colder.

Arctic air is firmly in place on Tuesday, we have sunny skies but temperatures will still be frigid. Wind chills keep us feeling subzero all day! Bundle up!

Temperatures warm slightly on Wednesday ahead of our next system, only reaching the upper teens. A front moves in Wednesday afternoon bringing snow showers and another push of cold air for the rest of the week.