How cold is it? It’s so cold that sharks are dying

Across the US, it’s 20 to 40 degrees colder than usual this year (except for the Southwest, because they’re lucky like that). So how cold is it?

It’s sharks-are-dying cold

Yes, that’s right. It’s so cold in Massachusetts that sharks are washing up on the shoreline of Cape Cod Bay. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said two thresher sharks were found Wednesday, “likely stranded due to cold shock.”

It’s break-some-records cold

International Falls, Minnesota, more than lived up to its nickname — the Icebox of the Nation — last week when it recorded a record low of -36 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday morning. Watertown, New York, fell to minus-32 last Thursday. Its old daily record for the day? Minus 23.

It’s ski-behind-a-horse-and-buggy cold

A woman driving through Morley, Michigan, on Christmas Day saw this guy skiing while being pulled by a horse and buggy, because, well, why not?

It’s cancel-the-polar-bear-plunges cold

We never did quite understand why anyone would risk frostbite and hypothermia and plunge into bodies of water. But now that several places (such as in New Jersey and Pennsylvania) have canceled events, we’ll kinda miss it.

It’s crack-your-window cold.

Those aren’t icicles on the window frame; that’s cracked glass. One Twitter user shared a picture of her window, which she says cracked under the blistering cold.