IPS cancels all classes Tuesday due to dangerously cold wind chills

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) announced all of their schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 2 due to dangerous weather conditions.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for many central and northern Indiana counties until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Wind chills may drop as low as -35 degrees.

IPS says lunch will be served at the following locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: