IPS cancels all classes Tuesday due to dangerously cold wind chills

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) announced all of their schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 2 due to dangerous weather conditions.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for many central and northern Indiana counties until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Wind chills may drop as low as -35 degrees.
IPS says lunch will be served at the following locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:
- Arlington Woods School 99
- Carl Wilde School 79
- Eleanor Skillen School 34
- James Whitcomb Riley School 43
- Thomas D. Gregg Neighborhood School