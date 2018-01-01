IPS cancels all classes Tuesday due to dangerously cold wind chills

Posted 8:32 PM, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:42PM, January 1, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) announced all of their schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 2 due to dangerous weather conditions.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for many central and northern Indiana counties until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Wind chills may drop as low as -35 degrees. 

IPS says lunch will be served at the following locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

  • Arlington Woods School 99
  • Carl Wilde School 79
  • Eleanor Skillen School 34
  • James Whitcomb Riley School 43
  • Thomas D. Gregg Neighborhood School