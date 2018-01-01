New Year’s baby believed to be first born in Indianapolis in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Congratulations to the parents of Lillian Fay Poppino!

She was born within the first 30 minutes of the New Year at Community Hospital North, and she is believed to be the first baby born in Indianapolis in the New Year.

Lillian entered the world at 12:26 a.m. She is the daughter of Amber and Jon Poppino.

She weighs 8 pounds and 1 ounce, and she measures 20.5 inches long.

Lillian and her parents are doing well, and they are enjoying the first day of their new lives together.