Police, shelters work to help homeless in cold weather

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Freezing temperatures are creating dangerous conditions for Indianapolis' homeless population. Everyone from shelters to police are starting off the New Year by working to help keep them a little warmer.

"It's been busy, it's really cold obviously, it's negative degrees," Officer Patrick Mcpherson, with IMPD's Homeless Unit, said.

Around the clock, the unit is visiting homeless people to deliver blankets, gloves and hats, and try to get them into shelters, which are filling up.

"We have 292 permanent beds in this facility. Last night we slept 446," Steve Kerr, the chief development officer for Wheeler Mission Ministries said.

The shelter serves as the overflow shelter for the city. Kerr said they are so full it's taxing resources.

"There are still men and women who are outside and this weather is not just cold it's deadly," Kerr said.

It's that stark reality what people braving the cold themselves want to help prevent.

"There's a lot of folks out here, sometimes when we walk by and we see the blankets we don't notice the folks under the blankets," Mcpherson said.

