Cold wave enters its second week; Coldest January 2nd morning in 131 years
A LITTLE WARMER?
It isn’t much but is is an improvement. Temperatures are running ‘warmer’ than yesterday by as much as 10-degrees.
We are on our 10th straight day below normal and have reached 8 straight days below 20-degrees. That’s an impressive run – that ranks 3rd longest on record. The longest stretch of sub 20-degree days is 10 set in 1912. We have a shot of breaking that!
Early this morning we tied a 131 year old record of 12° and only reached 11-degrees for a afternoon high – that makes this the 3rd coldest January second afternoon on record and coldest since 1928’s 6-degrees. The coldest January second high was 3-degrees in 1887.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY OVERNIGHT
Brutally cold wind chills early this morning included a -36° in Dayton (Tippecanoe county) and -33° at Purdue university! We are not expecting the wind chill to get that brutal tonight but a wind chill advisory is in effect til 7 am Wednesday. Wind chill overnight and early Wednesday could reach -10° to -20°.
NEW COLD SURGE COMING
A wind shift will bring reinforcing cold here to end the work week. After reaching 12-degrees below zero this morning and tying a record for the date set 131 years ago (1887) low tonight will quickly dip below zero before a slow rise toward sunrise.
As a front nears Wednesday clouds will increase and there will be a few flurries or even a snow shower around by evening. As the front passes we clear and a new surge of cold comes roaring back into central Indiana.
Low temperatures are expected below zero Thursday , Friday and Saturday morning. Early Saturday the low may reach -12° again.