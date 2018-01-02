Cold wave enters its second week; Coldest January 2nd morning in 131 years

It isn’t much but is is an improvement. Temperatures are running ‘warmer’ than yesterday by as much as 10-degrees.

It isn’t much but is is an improvement. Temperatures are running ‘warmer’ than yesterday by as much as 10-degrees.

We are on our 10th straight day below normal and have reached 8 straight days below 20-degrees. That’s an impressive run – that ranks 3rd longest on record. The longest stretch of sub 20-degree days is 10 set in 1912. We have a shot of breaking that!

Early this morning we tied a 131 year old record of 12° and only reached 11-degrees for a afternoon high – that makes this the 3rd coldest January second afternoon on record and coldest since 1928’s 6-degrees. The coldest January second high was 3-degrees in 1887.