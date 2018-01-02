Didn’t love that one gift? List of return policies from top retailers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Did you know that two-thirds of gift recipients return at least one present they received during the holidays? If you fall in that category and are stuck with a gift that wasn’t quite right, you’ll definitely want to check out this list of return policies created by Offers.com.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch:  60 days
  • Amazon: Standard return deadline is 30 days;  holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders shipped Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
  • American Girl: Two years
  • American Eagle Outfitters: No deadline
  • Apple Store: Standard return deadline is 14 days;  holiday return deadline is Jan. 8 for orders placed Nov. 25 – Dec. 25
  • Ashley Stewart: 30 days
  • AT&T Wireless: 14 days
  • Babies R Us: Standard is 90 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 28 for orders placed Sept. 1 – Jan. 28 and Jan. 28 for select electronics & entertainment items purchased Nov. 1 or later
  • Banana Republic: Standard is 45 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
  • Barneys New York: 30 days
  • Barnes & Noble: Standard return deadline is 14 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
  • Bath & Body Works: No deadline
  • Bass Pro Shops: 60 days
  • Bealls: No deadline
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: No deadline
  • Belk: 180 days
  • Best Buy: Standard is 15 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 14 for orders placed Oct. 29 – Dec. 30
  • Big Lots: 30 days
  • Bloomingdale’s: 1 year
  • Bose: 30 days
  • Cabela’s: 90 days
  • Cole Haan: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 18 for orders placed Nov. 12 – Dec. 18
  • Columbia Sportswear: 60 days
  • Costco: Standard is 90 days for select electronics and appliances; no deadline for most merchandise
  • Crate and Barrel: Standard is 30 days for furniture and rugs; 90 days for most other merchandise
  • Dell: 30 days
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: 60 days
  • Disney Store: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 18 for orders placed Nov. 7 – Dec. 18
  • eBay: Varies by seller
  • Eddie Bauer: No deadline
  • Express: 60 days
  • Forever 21: Standard is 30 days. Refunds are only available for online purchases returned by mail. Holiday return deadline is Jan. 8 for orders placed Nov. 13 – Jan. 7 or within 30 days of ship date, whichever is later. Refunds are only available for online purchases returned by mail.
  • Finish Line: Standard is 45 days; holiday return deadline is Feb. 15 for orders placed Nov. 15 – Jan. 1
  • Foot Locker: 45 days
  • Free People: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
  • GameStop: 30 days
  • Gap: Standard is 45 days;  holiday return deadline is Jan 15. for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of delivery, whichever is later
  • Guess: 30 days
  • Guitar Center: 45 days
  • H&M: 30 days
  • HP: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
  • Home Depot: 30 days for furniture and area rugs; 90 days for most merchandise
  • IKEA: 1 year
  • JCPenney: 45 days with no receipt, 30 days for appliances, electronics, furniture, 60 days for jewelry, In CT & MA, 90 days for any purchase
  • Kmart: Standard is 7 days for furniture; 30 days for most merchandise; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
  • Kohl’s: Standard is 30 days for select electronics; no deadline for most merchandise; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for premium electronics purchased from Nov. 1 – Dec. 25, no deadline for most merchandise
  • Lands’ End: No deadline
  • LEGO: 90 days
  • Lids: 30 days
  • L.L.Bean: No deadline
  • Lowe’s: 90 days
  • Macy’s: Standard is 180 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
  • Microsoft Store: Varies by item
  • Neiman Marcus: Standard is 60 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Oct. 12 – Dec. 25 or 60 days of purchase, whichever is later
  • Newegg: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
  • Nike: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is within 60 days of purchase for orders placed Nov. 7 – Jan. 6
  • Nordstrom: No deadline
  • The North Face: 60 days
  • Office Depot & OfficeMax: Standard is no deadline for store brand items; 90 days for office supplies; 14 days for tech and furniture; holiday return deadline is Jan. 14 for orders placed Oct. 1 – Dec. 24 or as the
  • Old Navy: Standard is 45 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
  • OtterBox: 30 days
  • Overstock.com: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31 or 30 days of delivery, whichever is later
  • Patagonia: No deadline
  • Petco: 60 days
  • PetSmart: 60 days
  • Pier 1: Standard is 45 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
  • Pottery Barn: Standard is 30 days for most merchandise, 7 days for Quick Ship upholstery items; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
  • RadioShack: 30 days
  • Rebecca Minkoff: 30 days
  • REI: One year, 90 days for outdoor electronics
  • Saks Fifth Avenue: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 15 for orders placed after Oct. 15
  • Sam’s Club: Standard is 90 days for select electronics, games, movies, and music; no deadline for most merchandise
  • Samsung: 15 days after the product is received
  • Sears: Standard is 30 days for most merchandise; holiday return deadline is Jan. 31 on items with a 30-day return policy for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
  • Shutterfly: Standard is 60 days with 50% fee
  • Stein Mart: 60 days
  • Target: Standard is 30 days for electronics and entertainment; 90 days for most merchandise The 30-day refund period for returns begins Dec. 26 for all electronic and entertainment orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25 (REDcard holders get an extra 30 days). The 14-day refund period for returns begins Dec. 26 for drone orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
  • T.J. MAXX: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 23 for orders placed Oct. 15 – Dec. 24
  • Toys R Us: Standard is 90 days; holiday return deadline is Jan. 28 for orders placed Sept. 1 – Jan. 28 and Jan. 28 for select electronics & entertainment items purchased Nov. 1 or later
  • UGG Australia: 30 days
  • Ulta: 60 days
  • Urban Outfitters: Standard is 30 days; holiday return deadline is Feb. 28 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
  • Verizon: Standard is 14 days, 30 days for business account holders
  • Victoria’s Secret: 90 days
  • Walmart: Standard is 15 days for select electronics; 90 days for most merchandise; holiday return deadline is Jan. 10 for items with a 15-day return policy and Jan. 25 for items with a 30-day policy for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
  • West Elm: Standard is 30 days for most merchandise
  • Williams-Sonoma: 30 days for most merchandise
  • World Market: 60 days
  • Zappos: 1 year