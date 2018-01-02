Get fit at local workout studio

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A local workout studio is making it easy to stick to your new year's resolution to get in shape. Fitness in Motion offers classes from hip hop step to tai chi in one place. Whether you prefer to work out in the morning or evening, Sherman stopped by to get a workout in and find out what else they have to offer.
