× Hamilton County organization offering free coats for kids

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.– As Hoosiers deal with brutally-cold wind chills, Hamilton County Kids Coats wants to make sure children are able to stay warm.

The year-round coat ministry was launched by Carmel United Methodist Church. They serve in six Hamilton County towns and cities and have 13 churches, three nonprofits, five corporate sponsors and more than 900 volunteers.

The group distributed more than 2,000 coats in November to registered guests. Any families still in need can still receive free coats through February and do not need to be registered.

The coats can be picked up at the Merciful H.E.L.P. Center, located at 1045 West 146th Street in Carmel, at these times:

Sat. Jan. 6: 9-11:30 a.m.

Tues. Jan. 9: 5-7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 13: 9-11:30 a.m.

Tues. Jan. 23: 5-7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 3: 9-11:30 a.m.

Tues. Feb. 6: 5-7 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 13: 5-7 p.m.

Anyone who would like to donate clean, gently-used coats, mittens, gloves, hats, snowpants or boots can call 317-324-8818 or email info@kidscoats.org.