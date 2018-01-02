× Hundreds in Tipton, Howard counties without power during extreme cold

An overnight power outage affecting parts of Tipton and Howard counties left several families without heat as dangerously cold weather continues around central Indiana.

According to Tipton County dispatchers, the power outage started in Howard County and includes the towns of Sharpsville, Windfall and Hobbs. The power has been out since about 11 p.m. Monday.

At their height, the outages affected more than 1,350 customers in Tipton and Howard counties. Duke Energy’s website showed more than 550 outages in the counties as of 6 a.m., although Tipton County dispatchers said that power had been restored to some customers.

Warming stations are available in Windfall at the Wildcat Volunteer Fire Station and in Hobbs at the Madison Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Dispatchers in Howard County said outages there are sporadic in largely rural areas. They have not set up warming stations in Howard County.

As of 6 a.m., Duke Energy is reporting more than 1,400 outages statewide, including more than 300 in Owen County and more than 260 in Hendricks County.