Increase in flu activity prompts visitor restrictions at IU Health facilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana University Health hospitals are implementing restrictions on visitors due to a high level of flu activity in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported widespread flu activity in 36 states. Twenty-one of those states, including Indiana, has a high number of flu cases.

The following restrictions are being put in place to protect patients and prevent the flu from spreading further:

  • Only essential adults (18 or older) will be allowed to visit patients.
  • Visitors who have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, chills or muscle aches, will not be allowed to visit patients.
  • Patients with flu-like symptoms will be asked to wear a surgical or isolation mask.

IU Health says exceptions to the policy may be made under certain circumstances.

The following facilities are affected by the restrictions:

FACILITY START DATE
IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital Jan. 2
IU Health Bedford Hospital Dec. 29
IU Health Blackford Hospital Jan. 2
IU Health Bloomington Hospital Jan. 3
IU Health Methodist Hospital Jan. 3
IU Health Morgan Dec. 29
IU Health North Hospital Jan. 3
IU Health Paoli Hospital Dec. 29
IU Health Saxony Hospital Jan. 3
IU Health Tipton Hospital Jan. 8
IU Health University Hospital Jan. 3
IU Health West Hospital Jan. 3
Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health Jan. 3